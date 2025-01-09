Mahama Appoints 3 Ministers

Cassiel Ato Forson

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed three persons as Ministers of State at the Ministries of Justice and Attorney General, Finance, and Energy as his first set of appointments.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin announced this on the floor of the House today.

The newly appointed persons are Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister-Designate for Finance, John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister-Designate for Energy; and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Attorney-General and Minister-Designate for Justice.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the President said the appointments are in accordance with Article 78 (1) of the Constitution.

“I trust that Parliament will expedite the approval process in accordance with the constitutional requirements,” the letter read in part.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House