Minority Decries NDC’s Nationwide Violence, Thuggery

Patricia Appiagyei flanked by members of the Minority Caucus

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed grave concerns over escalating acts of violence, thuggery, and institutional takeovers allegedly perpetrated by individuals linked to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus described the incidents as a “dangerous assault” on the country’s democratic values and called for immediate action from President John Dramani Mahama and the security agencies.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, the Caucus led by the Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, said the nation had recently witnessed a series of coordinated disruptions, particularly in key national institutions post-2024 elections.

The Minority pointed to notable incidents at Tema Port, Kofordua, and Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

According to the Caucus, at the Tema Port, NDC loyalists reportedly attempted to take control, demanding the removal of non-NDC employees.

For the Koforidua, the Minority indicated that offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and National Service Scheme (NSS) were locked up by the NDC thugs.

In the case of TOR, the Minority Caucus noted that the NDC thugs invaded the facility, sacked workers, and locked the premises.

The Deputy Minority Leader said the hooligans purportedly claimed they are carrying out their illegal activities under the banner, “Resetting Ghana to enable us to get the Ghana we want.”

Unconstitutional Precedent

Ms. Appiagyei accused President Mahama of exacerbating the situation with the establishment of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) Committee prior to his inauguration.

The committee, tasked with reclaiming allegedly misappropriated assets from the previous administration, was described as unconstitutional and beyond the mandate of a President-elect under the Presidential Transition Act, 2012.

“The ORAL Committee’s rhetoric has emboldened party loyalists to act outside the law,” Ms. Appiagyei stated, adding that it signaled a disregard for the rule of law and due process.

Targeting

The Caucus noted the disturbing trend of civil servants and public officers being targeted by mobs, including forced evictions from their homes and offices.

According to the Caucus, judicial officers and other public servants have faced threats, vandalism, and violence, creating an atmosphere of fear.

“Public servants must not live in fear simply for doing their jobs. Ghana’s democracy cannot thrive if its institutions and personnel are under siege,” she emphasized.

Call to Action

The Minority Caucus appealed to President Mahama to demonstrate decisive leadership by condemning the acts of violence and intimidation and directing law enforcement to investigate and prosecute offenders impartially.

They also want the President to reassure Ghanaians of his commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law.

“To our security agencies, we urge you to uphold the Constitution and enforce the law without fear or favor. Ghanaians are counting on you to restore order,” Ms. Appiagyei said.

The Deputy Minority Leader again called on all Ghanaians to reject violence and uphold democracy.

“Ghana is bigger than any political party or individual. We are a nation of laws, and our institutions must serve all citizens, regardless of political affiliations,” Ms. Appiagyei affirmed.

The Deputy Minority Leader stressed that safeguarding democracy requires collective effort and vigilance, urging all stakeholders to work toward a peaceful and democratic Ghana.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House