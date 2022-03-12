Bagbin Still Okaying Motions From Dubai

MAJORITY LEADER Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed for motions to be sent for approval, whilst in Dubai, taking away the responsibility from the First Deputy Speak- er who is acting in his absence.

“It tells you a Deputy Speaker is not the Speaker, and does not assume full responsibility in the absence of the Speaker,” he told journalists in Parliament yesterday.

He was explaining the distinction between the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers following the ruling of the Supreme Court that Deputy Speakers can vote.

Last year in December, Speaker Bagbin was said to have endorsed a motion filed by Minority NDC MPs as part of the effort to get the approval of the 2022 budget by the Majority NPP rescinded.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who made the revelation, indicated Mr. Bagbin is assuming some responsibility for the transaction of business in the chamber far away in the United Arab Emirates.

He said the 1992 Constitution is clear on the distinction, saying the Speaker is the prime person, who superintends Parliament, and intimated that the constitutional imperative in Article 104 (2) is for the Speaker alone.

“Deputy Speakers are not mentioned here and our colleagues are saying that when Deputy Speakers are presiding, we should take them as ‘Mr. Speaker’. On account of that, it should be construed that Deputy Speakers are also Speakers and accordingly should not have the power to vote, whether original or casting vote.

“That was the initial contention.

Subsequently, they are finding refuge in Order 109 (3) which provides that Deputy Speakers, when they are presiding, will not have their original votes,” he stated.

The Majority Leader said, “First of all, we must understand that there is a word of difference between the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers.

The Deputy Speakers act on behalf of the Speaker in the chamber in the absence of the Speaker.”

“And that is what it is. Deputy Speakers are not the Speaker. If you are saying that Deputy Speakers, for reasons that they are called Mr. Speaker when they preside, then they should go with all the entitlements and accompaniments of the Speaker,” he insisted.

He asserted that Article 71 relates to the retirement benefits of the Speaker and it is different to those of the Deputy Speakers, adding “Deputy Speakers are grouped to MPs for the benefits. Article 97 says a Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat, (b) if he is elected the Speaker of Parliament.”

“Since our Speaker is not an MP, he cannot go to ECOWAS Parliament.

It is the reason some of us have been canvassing for an amendment of the constitution to have a situation where our Speaker will be an elected MP.”

“Article 104 refers just only to the Speaker. It does provide any inhibition to the Deputy Speakers. So if

you come to provide any inhibition to the Deputy Speaker, then it means it is inconsistent with the constitution,” he emphasised.