Girl, 11, Killed For ‘Juju’

AN ELEVEN-year-old girl has died mysteriously at Tafo near Kumasi, in what appears to be a ritual murder, also known as ‘juju’.

The class six pupil was reportedly found hanging on a mango tree in front of a house she had visited to study on Wednesday evening.

The lifeless body of the girl has since been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy, as police have started investigations.

Eyewitnesses who broke the heartbreaking news on Silver FM’s morning show, hosted by Nana Ampratwum, claimed the girl was murdered.

According to them, it was initially rumoured that the young girl, identified as Blessing, committed suicide through hanging.

But they said a closer look at the body revealed that blood was oozing from the girl’s mouth, a sign that her tongue was cut off by her killers.

They said Blessing, a resident of Tafo Ahenbronum, left her house to another house at Tafo to study with her friends on Wednesday evening.

In the course of the studies, Blessing rushed outside the house to urinate but she did not return again, sparking fear among her friends.

Later on, the lifeless body of young Blessing was found hanging on a mango tree in front of the house, with a rope firmly tied to her neck.

An alarm was raised, and within few minutes curious people were seen at the crime scene, with most of them cursing the fiendish killers.

The eyewitnesses alleged that they suspect some people killed Blessing for ‘juju’ purposes to make money, and they decided to hang her on the tree.

No arrest had been made yet by the security agencies in Kumasi, when this report was being filed on Thursday evening.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi