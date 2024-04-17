Bagbin To Receive Footprints Award

Speaker Bagbin and his guests

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, is set to receive a Footprints Award from the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) for distinguished leadership in politics and governance.

The FGBMFI award is in recognition of his “unwavering dedication” to good governance and his contributions to Ghana’s democratic stability.

With over 140 chapters in Ghana and thousands of members worldwide, FGBMFI seeks to recognise people who exemplify integrity and public spiritedness, regardless of religious affiliation.

National President of FGBMFI, Emmanuel Baba Mahama, who led a team to announce the decision to the Speaker at his office in Parliament last Friday, praised Mr. Bagbin’s commitment to promoting peace and progress in the country’s political environment.

Mr. Mahama presented a letter to the Speaker, officially inviting him to a ceremony later this year during which he would be publicly honoured.

The FGBMFI Distinguished Footprints Award will be presented for the first time at an award ceremony in Accra.

Agriculture and food security, environmental sustainability, and public spiritedness are some of the primary subject areas examined for the award.

Ghana, often regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, has made significant progress in peaceful power transitions over the last three decades.

Speaker Bagbin, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has played an important role in defending democratic principles and forging bipartisan collaboration during his time.

Mr. Bagbin, while accepting to attend the programme, underscored the need for collaborative efforts in addressing Ghana’s developmental challenges.

He thanked FGBMFI for the honour and reiterated his commitment to serving the country with integrity and dedication.

By Ernest Kofi Adu