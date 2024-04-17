Armed Robber Lynched In Kumasi

A SUSPECTED male armed robber has been lynched by an angry mob at Adomanu in the Bantama Constituency in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The hoodlum, believed to be in his late 30’s, allegedly, attempted to rob someone with a short gun but failed leading to him being set upon.

According to a police statement, which the paper has sighted, the trigger-happy suspect initially fired several gunshots to scare the crowd.

After he had exhausted all the bullets in the pistol, the miscreant threw the gun away and took to his heels to save his life and the charged mob then gave him a wild chase.

The now-deceased suspect, whose identity is still unknown to the police, was eventually caught by his pursuers, who beat him mercilessly until he gave up the ghost.

“On 12/03/2024 at approximately 8:20 pm the Suntreso Patrol Team responded to a call from the Regional Control Room that a young man was being lynched by a mob at Adomanu.

“The Patrol team arrived at a spot close to the Adomanu Pentecost church and found the dead body of a bearded young man believed to be in his late thirties. There were marks of assault all over his body with an empty black side arm holster lying beside him.

“Information gathered at the scene revealed that the deceased who is not known in the neighborhood was caught while attempting to rob somebody with a pistol near the Adoato mosque.

“The deceased suspect allegedly fired several shots to scare the people who pursued him and after exhausting the ammunition in his weapon, he threw it away.

“The mob chased him from Adoato to Adomanu and at a point near the Adomanu Church of Pentecost he was arrested and lynched leading to his death”, the police report said.

According to the police, at the crime scene, they found the holster lying beside the deceased, who was lying in a supine position, adding that the holster has been taken to the station for further investigation.

“The weapon allegedly used by the deceased could not be traced and no empty shells were retrieved at the scene, information is being gathered to identify the person who is in the custody of the weapon and retrieve it from him,” the report said.

The Suntreso Police report concluded that the body of the deceased has been taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi for preservation and autopsy as investigation continues.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi