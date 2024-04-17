NPP Poised To Win Ahanta West

Kwesi Asobenyah Buah and Francis Eric Pobee, Ahanta West NPP parliamentary candidate

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists in the Ahanta West Constituency of the Western Region have resolved to work hard as a united front for the party to win this year’s parliamentary and presidential elections massively in the constituency.

According to them, the NPP has what it takes to retain the Ahanta West Constituency seat in the upcoming general elections if unity continues to reign in the party.

A member of the Ahanta West Constituency Council of Patrons of the NPP, Kwesi Asobenyah Buah disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE in an interview.

He said Francis Eric Pobee, the businessman who has been elected as parliamentary candidate to replace Mr. Kojo Kum, the incumbent, who did not contest due to ill health, is capable of winning the seat for the party.

He revealed that after he was elected as the NPP candidate, Mr. Pobee has embarked on several initiatives geared towards reconciling the front of the party and ensuring unity in the Ahanta West NPP.

“In the history of the Ahanta West NPP, I have not seen a winning candidate opening up to the other contenders to put their shoulders on the wheel to ensure victory in 2024,” he stated.

Mr. Buah, who is also the immediate past Constituency Secretary of the party, therefore called for a spirited campaign by all stakeholders in the constituency to achieve victory in the 2024 general elections.

“So I believe strongly that if we come together, do what we need to do and also work very hard, NPP will win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ahanta West,” he pointed out.

He encouraged all party members, particularly, constituency and polling station executives, to take this year’s campaign seriously and remain committed to it.

Mr. Buah said traditionally the Ahanta West Constituency is an NPP stronghold, stressing that with Pobee leading the party, and with unity at all levels, victory would be secured.

He disclosed that in the 2016 general elections, the incumbent MP, Kojo Kum won with a margin of about 17,000, but that margin reduced to about 3,000 in the last general elections.

He, however, stressed that “If we will all come on board as true members of our party, to work hard for the party, I promise that we will increase the vote margin.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi