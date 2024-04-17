Ghanaian Student Wins Global French Exam

Kofi receiving a certificate from the minister

A Ghanaian student, Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu, has won a global Cambridge French examination and attracted commendation from the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

A student of Galaxy International School, Kofi clinched the worldwide top spot for the Cambridge AS Level French Exam in the year 2023.

He was presented with a certificate of honour, his outstanding performance attesting to the quality of education offered to students at the Galaxy International School.

Dr. Adutwum, at a meeting with the leadership of Galaxy International School, was full of praise for the young Kofi Anyimadu for his hard work which has earned him and the nation an honour.

The minister urged students in the country to take a keen interest in their studies irrespective of where they were located.

He gave the assurance that government would continue to create an enabling environment for all businesses and institutions to excel, to support the transformation of the country.

Mr. Mehmet Akmermer, the Managing Director of Galaxy International School, eulogised Dr. Adutwum for his efforts at transforming positively education in the country.

He stated that Galaxy International School would continue to work hard towards the development of education in the country.

The Managing Director mentioned that with the state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure available in the school, it would continue to provide quality education for students in the country.