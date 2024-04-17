Kemuel Unveils ‘Clouds’ EP

In the ever-evolving landscape of global music, fast-rising Nigerian artiste, producer, and songwriter Kemuel has carved out a niche that transcends conventional genres, blending the rhythms of RnB, Pop, and Afrobeat into his own rich tapestry of sound.

With the release of his highly-anticipated EP titled ‘Clouds’, Kemuel invites listeners on a journey through the ebbs and flows of love, heartbreak, and healing.

This seven-track masterpiece is a testament to Kemuel’s rapid evolution ever since he burst onto the scene with ‘Champagne Girl’ and his acclaimed debut EP ‘Escape’.

Each track on ‘Clouds’ EP is a canvas, meticulously painted with layers of sound and emotion, inviting listeners to dive deep into themselves, and experience a symbiotic connection through Kemuel’s artistic vision.

The self-produced ‘Clouds’ EP is birthed from Kemuel’s fascination with the art of psychedelics, and his penchant for telling stories and painting pictures without words.

This ambition has culminated in a glorious listening experience that oscillates between melancholic melodies of heartbreak and despair, and vibrant anthems of love, motivation, and expression.

Opening track ‘Alone’ sets a tone of introspective solitude, merging the warmth of summer nights with a blend of dancehall, pop, RnB, and soul, capturing the nuanced feeling of wanting to be alone, but not without that special someone.

‘234’ weaves a narrative of longing and unrequited love through the rain, utilising Nigeria’s country code as a symbol of an unreachable connection, blending electronic beats with Afrobeat elements to encapsulate the feeling of yearning for a distant lover.

The EP takes a spirited turn with ‘Polo’, a track that vibrates with energy and nostalgia, accompanied by the upbeat and infectious rhythms of amapiano and marimba.

‘GLNT’ (Good Life No Trouble) sees Kemuel offering an introspective look into battling internal demons and finding hope, a testament to the power of music as a healing force.

‘FIND’ delves into the heartache of lost love, and sees the Port Harcourt native turning sorrow into beautiful melodies, while ‘Water’ portrays the depth of genuine connections, contrasting fleeting encounters with the desire for something more profound.