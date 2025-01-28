Bagbin Vows Action Against ‘Galamsey’ MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin has sternly warned to Members of Parliament (MPs) not to get involved in illegal mining, also known as Galamsey.

Delivering a message to the House on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Mr. Bagbin made it clear that any MP found engaging in Galamsey activities will face swift and decisive action.

“If I get any information that any of you is involved in Galamsey, I will start taking the action from the House,” the Speaker stated, stressing the importance of upholding the integrity of Parliament and the nation.

He also called on MPs to report any colleagues involved in such activities, saying, “Please, if you know them, submit their names to me.”

The Speaker’s comments come amidst growing concerns over the destructive impact of illegal mining on the country’s environment, particularly in areas where rivers and forests are being heavily polluted.

According to him, his call for accountability aims to reinforce Parliament’s commitment to tackling this issue head-on.

In addition to the warning on Galamsey, Mr. Bagbin reminded MPs of their constitutional and ethical obligations, specifically referring to the need for MPs aspiring to ministerial or deputy ministerial roles or seeking to occupy office for profit to obtain permission from the Speaker before assuming office.

He reiterated the importance of preventing conflicts of interest and ensuring that MPs’ public service duties are not compromised by personal or financial interests.

“Those of you who have been called upon to serve any other office of profit, you must get the permission and certificate from the Speaker before you can take it. That is in the constitution,” he said, urging MPs to follow the proper procedure and avoid conflicts that could undermine their duties in Parliament.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House