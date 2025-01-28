‘I’m Committed To Addressing Farmers’ Concerns’

The Acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Randy Abbey, has assured Cocoa farmers across the country of his commitment to address their concerns to help increase cocoa production in Ghana.

The Acting Chief Executive of COCOBOD made this known when cocoa farmers from the region paid a visit to him at the headquarters of the company in Accra.

He said the challenges facing the sector could be well managed if the management of the company consults the farmers extensively on all matters facing the cocoa industry.

Mr. Abbey who thanked President Mahama for the confidence reposed in him pledged to work hard with the farmers not only to increase cocoa production but to also ensure the welfare of the cocoa farmer is paramount in all decisions made concerning the industry.

He said “If we want to ensure the cocoa industry thrives and performs well, we need to listen to you the farmers more because of your knowledge and experience in the area for decades.

The central focus of the cocoa industry is the cocoa farmer. We are ready to listen to your suggestions at any point in time. It is about you and not about me as the Chief Executive.

We at the head office are only expected to drive the policy direction of the government in consultation with you to achieve the maximum improvement we all want to see in the cocoa industry.

He, therefore, appealed to the farmers not to hesitate to come up with their challenges, and suggestions whenever the need arises.

Touching on the cocoa pricing, the Chief Executive said though it is early days, he will together with the management of COCOBOD ensure the farmers get good prices for the cocoa they have worked for over the years while addressing other issues including the smuggling of cocoa beans to other countries.

President of the National Best Farmers Association, Charles Gyamfi thanked the Chief Executive for the opportunity to meet them and appealed to him and the management of COCOBOD to deal with the smuggling of cocoa beans and fertilizer which has been a major challenge facing the cocoa sector.

He, however, appealed to the CEO, not to consider individual companies who may want to buy cocoa beans and export themselves promising to pay taxes on them to the government.

Mr. Abbey assured the farmers that their concerns would be discussed by the management of the company as soon as possible while he also prepared to visit the various farms to obtain first-hand information on their activities in the various regions.

By Ebenezer K Amponsah