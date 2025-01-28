Chief Imam Visits BOST

The Chief Imam, Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu, has paid a significant visit to the Head Office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) in Accra.

This visit was particularly special as it was aimed at congratulating the newly appointed Managing Director, Mr. Afetsi Awoonor, who is regarded as a son to the Chief Imam.

The bond between their families runs deep, as Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu was a long-time friend of Afetsi’s late father, the esteemed Professor Awoonor.

During his visit, the Chief Imam expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Awoonor, acknowledging the immense honour and responsibility placed upon him.

Afetsi Awoonor makes history by becoming the youngest-ever appointee to the position of CEO at BOST.

The Chief Imam emphasised the high level of trust and confidence reposed in him by President John Mahama, underscoring the significant expectations from the administration and the Ghanaian public.

Mr. Awoonor, who has a wealth of experience in the industry and had previously served as a manager at BOST, is poised to lead the organization towards achieving its strategic objectives.

The Chief Imam took this opportunity to share wise words of encouragement, admonishing the CEO and his management team to deliver on the expectations of Ghanaians and the President.

He emphasized the importance of dedication, integrity, and a commitment to service, wishing them success in their new endeavours.

The visit culminated in a moment of prayer, where the Chief Imam sought divine guidance and blessings for Afetsi Awoonor and the entire BOST management team.

Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu’s visit is not only a testament to the personal bonds between the two families, but also highlights the importance of leadership in driving progress and development within the country’s strategic sectors.

As the youngest CEO in BOST’s history, Afetsi Awoonor reiterated his readiness and commitment to the responsibilities of this high office with a spirit of determination and innovation.

The trust placed in him by both the President and the Chief Imam serves as a powerful reminder of the legacy and responsibilities that come with leadership in Ghana.

This visit marks the beginning of a promising chapter for BOST under Afetsi Awoonor’s stewardship, and with the support and prayers of esteemed leaders like Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu, the organization is set to navigate new horizons for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

A Daily Guide Report