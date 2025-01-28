OmniBSIC Bank Unveils New Tagline ‘Not Just Another Bank’

Mr. Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank Ghana

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited, the fastest-growing bank in Ghana, has unveiled a new tagline, ‘…Not Just Another Bank,’ marking further progress from its long-standing slogan, ‘At Your Service.’

This change is part of the Bank’s commitment to setting itself apart and standing out with extraordinary customer experience to make its customers the happiest and ultimately becoming the Bank of Choice for the banking public.

Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank, explained, “While ‘At Your Service’ has effectively conveyed our dedication to customer satisfaction, it does not completely capture the essence of the Bank’s purpose. The new tagline better represents our mission: to provide excellent and innovative banking services through competent employees, extensive delivery channels, and technology.”

The introduction of “…Not Just Another Bank” emphasizes OmniBSIC’s intent to redefine banking experience, focusing on proactive collaboration, technological innovation, and personalized solutions.

Mr. Asiedu, also emphasized that the new tagline reflects OmniBSIC Bank’s readiness to go beyond simply offering services.

“We are not just providing services; we are actively growing with our customers and adapting to meet their needs” he stated.

Since its merger in 2019, the Bank’s comprehensive transformation has led to quality and unmatched customer service, impressive year-on-year financial results as well as improvement across all performance indicators. As a result, the Bank earned some of the most prestigious honours and recognitions –locally and internationally in consecutive years.

Despite these recognitions, the Bank is determined to distinguish itself further. As Mr. Asiedu stated, “We want to raise the bar and position the Bank as a market leader. We need to stand out.”

The new tagline aligns with OmniBSIC’s focus on the changing financial landscape and customer expectations.

The Bank aims to offer more than just transactional services by leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that empower customers to take control of their financial future.

This shift in messaging also reflects a change in mindset from just serving customers to partnering with them. “…Not Just Another Bank” signifies OmniBSIC’s commitment to being an agile, collaborative partner, dedicated to customer growth.

The Bank, recently named ‘Bank of the Year’ at the Ghana Business Standard Awards, is driving its strategic direction through the newly launched ‘OmniBSIC 5.0’ initiative.

This focuses on using data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to deliver predictive and personalized banking experiences.

“Our new strategy is data-driven,” Mr. Asiedu explained. “For example, instead of relying on an officer to recommend suitable products, we will deploy digital banking solutions that can analyze usage patterns and proactively suggest personalized services.”

OmniBSIC Bank is also introducing banking services, that will enhance user convenience and reduce reliance on physical banking.

Addressing data security, the Bank’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, reassured customers that robust measures are in place to protect their information. With certifications like ISO and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), he emphasized, “Our systems are secure, ensuring third parties cannot easily access customer data.”

Recognizing the diverse needs of its customers, Mr. Oti-Mensah highlighted that the Bank’s innovations are designed to appeal to both younger, tech-savvy generations and older clients. “Our customer base spans Millennials, Gen Z, and other groups. This new direction will resonate with all of them.”

“With the introduction of our new tagline “…Not Just Another Bank”, we are committed to becoming the Bank of choice for customers in Ghana,” concluded Mr. Asiedu.

