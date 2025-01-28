Annoh-Dompreh Files Complaint Against Petroleum CEO

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has formally raised a complaint in Parliament, seeking disciplinary action against Victoria Emerfa Hardcastle, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission.

This followed what the MP described as a humiliating verbal assault he suffered from her.

The MP, who is also the Minority Chief Whip, cited the incident as a breach of parliamentary privilege, invoking parliamentary orders 33 (3), 30, and 31 to make his case.

In his address to the Speaker, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh emphasised that he was bringing the matter to the House to safeguard the dignity of Parliament. He noted that, according to parliamentary procedures, any act of contempt or breach of parliamentary privilege should be brought to the attention of the House, particularly when it involves an outside party disrespecting the institution.

“I didn’t provoke her in any way, but suddenly, insults were hurled at me, including being called ‘silly,’ ‘stupid,’ and ‘useless.’ At first, I thought they were referring to someone else, but when I turned around, I realised it was directed at me,” Annoh-Dompreh told the Speaker. He added that the incident took place after he had attempted to reach out to Dr. Edward Omene Boamah, a Minister-designate for Defence, who is also a long-time friend, to reassure him that a disagreement during a parliamentary committee session was not personal.

The MP further recounted that Hardcastle, who he later learned was the Acting CEO of the Petroleum Commission, insulted him without provocation. “I was shocked and deeply hurt. I felt very abused,” he said, describing the encounter as an attack on both his character and the institution of Parliament.

“How can a man be crucified in his own backyard?” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh asked, clearly distressed by the treatment.

He also reported the incident to the Chair of the Appointments Committee, with fellow committee members who were present corroborating his version of events.

While he acknowledged that Victoria Hardcastle later passed by to offer a partial apology, he found the apology inadequate and unacceptable.

“I am compelled to bring this matter to the House because it is not just about me; it is about the respect and dignity of Parliament as an institution,” he said. “The video of this incident is now circulating in the media, and this attack diminishes not only my reputation but also the integrity of this House,” he added.

The MP continued by stating that the verbal abuse was particularly disheartening coming from a professional who, he noted, was a lawyer by training. He expressed his surprise at her unprofessional behaviour, considering her position as an authority in the public sector.

“This is not just a personal issue. It is a matter that reflects poorly on the entire institution of Parliament. If we allow such incidents to pass without consequence, it sends the wrong message to the public and undermines the respect we are due,” Annoh-Dompreh asserted.

He also pointed out that the abuse occurred during a time when the Appointments Committee was deliberating on a nomination, with tensions already high due to an earlier public outcry against the committee’s handling of appointments.

Annoh-Dompreh called on the Speaker to take immediate action and invoke parliamentary rules to ensure that such disrespect is not tolerated.

Some MPs spoke in solidarity and expressed outrage over the incident but pleaded with their colleague to temper justice with mercy.

The Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured the House that the matter would be taken up appropriately. According to him, since the formation of a Privileges Committee has not yet been done, he has decided to personally handle the matter and report back to the House by Friday.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House