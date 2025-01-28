Former President Kufuor Consoles Rev Wengam

President Kufuor with Rev and Mrs Wengam.

A delegation of the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana, the Wengam and Nyankpen families , and Cedar Mountain Chapel, at East Legon in Accra have called on former President John Kufuor to inform him of the demise of Madam Deborah Wengam, biological mother of the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam.

The delegation was led to former President Kufuor’s residence at Aburi by Rev Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant General Superintendent.

Rev Tito Agyei paid glowing tribute to the late Madam Wengam , describing her as a godly mother and faithful Christian whose legacy of endurance, faithfulness to God and dedication to motherhood is worth emulating.

Former President Kufuor extended his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Rev Wengam find solace in Christ. He commended the late Deborah Wengam for raising a servant leader for the church and the nation.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 25th January, 2025 at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.