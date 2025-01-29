Kay9ice apologizes to Shatta Wale after criticizing Wale’s song

Afro highlife musician Kay9ice has publicly apologized to dancehall star Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement family following controversial remarks he made about one of Shatta Wale’s songs.

According to Kay9ice, the comments he made about the song on Adom TV’s show with Sally Mann did not sit well with Shatta Movement fans, leading to so many judgments.

In a recent interview on Wontumi TV, Kay9ice expressed regret for his statements, clarifying that he never intended to disrespect Shatta Wale. “I would like to use this opportunity to apologize to all S.M fans,” he said. “I might have made some comments which I never intended for it to sound wrong to the fans, I have no intention of disrespecting such an icon.” Kay9ice added.

Even tho the host wanted to talk more about the issue, Kay9ice refused to comment and apologized to avoid another misinformation.

Kay9ice is currently promoting his latest release dubbed “Pema”, you can stream song from below