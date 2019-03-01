Bahmed Motivates Kotoko

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh

Former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed) has charged players of Kotoko to put their last defeat behind them and strive for a convincing win in the return fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors, who lost 1-3 to Zambia’s Nkana FC are hosting the same side this Sunday in Kumasi in the return leg.

And urging the team (Kotoko) to fight on, Bahmed said in a telephone interview, “I think the team should bury last Sunday’s defeat, they should put it behind them and move on. I am confident they will win to make themselves proud.

“Winning on Sunday is not beyond their reach; they should play their hearts out and make sure they don’t concede. We are behind them, they should go for the kill.”