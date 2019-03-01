header ad banner
What's New

Bahmed Motivates Kotoko

March 1, 2019

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh

Former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed) has charged players of Kotoko to put their last defeat behind them and strive for a convincing win in the return fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors, who lost 1-3 to Zambia’s Nkana FC    are hosting the same side this Sunday in Kumasi in the return leg.

And urging the team (Kotoko) to fight on, Bahmed said in a telephone interview, “I think the team should bury last Sunday’s defeat, they should put it behind them and move on. I am confident they will win to make themselves proud.

“Winning on Sunday is not beyond their reach; they should play their hearts out and make sure they don’t concede. We are behind them, they should go for the kill.”

Tags:
WP Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com