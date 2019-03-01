All Set For Beta Malt Interco

Ms. Addo-Atuah

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), producers of the nourishing true malt beverage, Beta Malt, has launched the “Beta Malt Interco”- a partnership with Ghana Education Service (GES) as sponsors of the Inter-Colleges Athletics Competition (Interco).

Arranged by GES, the event brings together thousands of students from over 200 schools to compete over a 3-day period to battle for honours.

At the media launch at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, Ms. Ewurafua Addo-Atuah, ABL’s Head of Marketing, mentioned that ABL’s sponsorship of the widely popular event was part of the company’s pursuit to offer brand experiences that play meaningful roles in everyone’s lives.

She noted that Interco shares similar values with Beta Malt, which seeks to motivate and empower Ghanaian youth to pursue their dreams.

“Interco has become a regular sporting experience and an influential event where students come together across different sporting disciplines to achieve success whilst learning important life skills and overcoming challenges,” Ms. Addo-Atuah stated.

She remarked that “it is our hope that what Accra Brewery has achieved here today marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between us and GES as ABL continues to invest in a growing world where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood and bring people together for a better world”.

On the other hand, Prof. Opoku Amankwa, the Director General of GES, stated that “the partnership between GES and ABL aims at elevating sports which will contribute towards Ghana’s sports development agenda”.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to ABL for investing in this sporting event and urged corporate Ghana to emulate ABL’s commitment and dedication.

Finally Mrs. Portia Offei Asare, Brand Manager, Beta Malt, mentioned that as part of Beta Malt’s sponsorship, all winners will receive packs of Beta Malt and Beta Malt-branded souvenirs. Overall winners in the male and female categories at the National Sports Festival will be awarded tertiary scholarship worth GH¢ 30,000.

The headmaster of Tepa SHS, who doubles as the Chairman of Sports Federation for Ashanti, Mr. Oduro Antwi, thanked the management of ABL and GES for spearheading the initiative which aims to elevate sports, especially athletics, at the grassroots level.