River Nile Rock Indece Day Rambo

Natty® with the River Nile Connect group

On March 6, lovers of boxing would be treated to real professional boxing engagements in the Fist of Fury-Landmark Promotions bouts at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

The initiative, according to Anthony ‘Papa’ Kerma, CEO, Landmark, was to give followers of the sport a treat to befit Ghana’s 62nd Independence anniversary celebration.

In a pre-fight press conference at the MJ Grand Hotel recently, Kerma said “We have rolled a tight program to befit the anniversary as well as the event; you know what we are capable of when it comes to promotions.

“We added the musical aspect to give it some touch, if you really want to enjoy pieces of great songs, then let’s meet at the Bukom Arena on March 6.”

“River Nile Connect, no doubt are great performers, I’m informed they have really invested by way of rehearsals for the event . Also on the bill is Natty Flex.”

Burkinabe fighter, Patrice Sou Toke will cross swords with Issah Samir, while former Olympian-turned-professional, Musah Rahman Lawson will clash with Robert Brew in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Raul Ajaho will battle a yet-to-be-announced opponent in a six-round super bantamweight brawl. Eric Quam meets Richman Ashley in an eight-round super featherweight fight.

Experienced Malik ‘Bukom Snake’ Jabir will clash with Kamarudeen Boyefio in an eight-round super featherweight contest.

An interim national lightweight championship belt will be on the line as Nathaniel Nukpe comes face-to-face with Victor Kuwornu in a 12 rounder.

An eight-round super bantamweight clash involving John Laryea and Issifu Salifu will climax the night.

MJ Grand Hotel, ADB bank, GNPC and TSEL are sponsors of the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum