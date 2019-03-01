Adoagyiri Odwira Ends With Colourful Durbar

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah exchanging pleasantries with Okoanadwo Afutu

Dompreh II

This year’s Odwira Festival at Adoagyiri, a town closer to Nsawam in the Eastern Region, was celebrated on Saturday with a colourful durbar after it began a week earlier.

Held at the Adoagyiri Cocoa Park, it attracted a large number of personalities, politicians, ministers of state, some stakeholders in the creative arts industry and people from all walks of life.

Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II, chief of Adoagyiri, was greeted on arrival with beautiful cultural display by the many cultural troops present, while the various chiefs and queen mothers of the Adoagyiri Traditional Council and Kotoku Traditional Area, clad in traditional outfits, paid homage to him.

In a speech, Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II appealed to President Akufo-Addo, who was represented by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister, to develop the area and revive defunct industries like the Nsawam Cannery.

“The president should consider constructing a factory here as part of his 1D1F initiative. Vast tracts of Adoagyiri lands are being claimed by persons who we believe have no right to it. This has created a big problem because farmlands have been taken away rendering people poorer by the day,” he pointed out.

The chief, however, appealed to the government to give the palace a facelift to befit his status.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah gave assurance of government’s plan for the area in terms of farming, industrial and railway development.

He also pleaded with the youth to shun drug abuse and vigilantism and refrain from vices during festivals and other occasions.

Also present at the durbar were Nana Anima Agra Il, queen mother, Adoagyiri and Ankobeahemaa of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area; Frank Annor Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency; lsaac Boabeng, CEO, Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, and Nana Opare Kwafo, Aburi Atweasin Kyidomhene.

The event was sponsored by Joy Industries, GGBL, KK Peprah Roofing Company and Kasapreko.