Okra Releases ‘Odo’ Featuring KL

Okra Atom David

Afro-pop artiste Okra Atom David, known popularly as Okra, is set to release a new track titled ‘Odo’ from his upcoming album.

The new single, which is yet to receive airplay on all local radio stations, is part of other singles on his yet-to-be released album.

The song, which features Kofi Loving (KL), is being described by critics as an “irresistible hit” that would earn Okra a lot of respect in the music scene.

‘Odo’, which was written and performed by Okra, was produced by Beat Da Kay. It is a danceable song fit for parties and other social events.

The video to promote and market the song, according to Okra, is almost ready and will be released alongside the song during the latter part in March.

Okra, who is gradually gaining grounds in the music industry, has been tipped to make greater exploits in the music industry, considering his unique rap prowess.

Okra’s management is working hard to promote all his songs on social media, online download sites and mainstream media.