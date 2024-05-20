Bahmed Mourns Ex US Envoy

Ahmed Bandoh

Former Asante Kotoko Board member Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh popularly as Bahmed has joined the growing list of mourners to pay tribute to Sue Brown, former US ambassador to Ghana.

In a tribute signed by Alhaji Bandoh, it stated “The relationship between Bahmed Travel and Tours (BTT) and Ambassador Sue Brown dates back to the latter part of 2008 when BTT showed interest in supporting the development of baseball in Ghana. Her excellency embraced the support, and spearheaded a fruitful relationship between Bahmed Travel and Tours and her humble self, with support from Her Excellency Pamela Bridgewater, former US Ambassador to Ghana.

“This emerging partnership led to many positives;

Support and appreciation for the Ghana national baseball team, and the plan to provide infrastructure for the sport.

“Supported the US Embassy in Ghana and USAID during Ghana’s involvement in the 2009 baseball spring training tour in Florida, in collaboration with Major League Baseball and the New York Mets.”

It added “Participation in two editions of Baseball Fund raising events, hosted by New York Marriot Marquis, in Manhattan.

Indeed, Ambassador Sue Brown’s admiration for the relentless involvement of my humble self, led to stronger collaborations, which blossomed to the heights likened to a family bond.

“Both my family and that of Sue Brown became a close unit, with frequent checks and visitations. Indeed, it was a relationship made for life. After her duty tour of Ghana.

” Ambassador Sue Brown and I maintained a good working relationship based on her interest in development and a strong desire to maintain her relationship with friends from various sectors of the economy.

“But alas, death laid its icy hands, on Madam Sue Brown, preventing the strong association to blossom. We shall always love, miss, but remember Ambassador Sue Brown. May she rest in eternal peace.”