Ban on Rosewood exportation is still in force – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has reiterated government’s directive banning Rosewood exportation, saying ‘no Rosewood is to be exported outside the shores of Ghana.”

Speaking to Journalists during his visit to Tema port today, 30th July, 2021 to inspect and supervise the evacuation of five containers of confiscated Rosewood, the Minister said, all Rosewood Confiscated will be used to support the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral.

Individuals and companies responsible for the criminal act, he said, have been reported to the Ghana Police Service for further action.

Mr Jinapor stated that the confiscated Rosewood were being transported to the Forestry Commission Achimota Depot for onwards delivery to the National Cathedral project.

He added that “Our duty is to put in the necessary steps to stop the illegal exportation of Rosewood in the country.”

Government, the Minister noted, was committed to ensuring sustainable and efficient management of Ghana’s land and natural resources and would work to protect it.

The Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources and Transport, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio and Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom respectively.

Also on the visit was the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr.John Allotey and other officials from the Ministry.

Source: Lands Ministry