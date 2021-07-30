Ghanaians in UK Hail Nana’s administration

A cross-section of Ghanaians in the United Kingdom by name Patriotic Ghanaians Citizens in the UK, took to the streets of London in a show of support for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration.

Carrying placards and banners, some of which read “Let’s Fix it Together”, “Let us our own Attitude”, “Thank You For Free SHS”, “NABCO is a Game Changer”, among others.

The demonstrators eulogised the president and his administration and urged him to do more as, in the opinion, development of a country is a process that takes time.

They also praised the president for the successes chalked with regards to his industrialisation policy, the “Ghana cares Obatampa” programme, among others during the Covid 19 pandemic, and at a time that the world’s economy

is reeling under pressure from the pandemic.

Presenting a petition to the Ghana High Commissioner, the group leader, Amanda Baffour-Awuah disclosed that Ghanaians in the diaspora genuinely appreciate the progress at which chalked under President Nana Addo. She believes with the needed support and constructive criticism, Policies such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1 Village 1 Dam, 1 District 1 Factory, among others, would go a long way to facilitate the development of Ghana.

Ms Baffour-Awuah also disclosed that things that happen in Ghana have a direct effect on those in the diaspora. To which she said, “remittances we used to send back home have now been diverted into other investments, the high utility tariffs among others all affected their financial status here.” The current administration, they believe, have done so well to reduce the burden on Ghanaians in the UK and the entire Diaspora.

Mrs Freda Bediako-Puni, Head of Commonwealth and Diaspora Affairs who received the petition on behalf of the High Commissioner, thanked the demonstrators and assured them of sending the petition through the High Commissioner to the President. He also admonished them to live their best of lives and stay out of trouble.

The President is presently in the UK attending the Global Education Summit and will be addressing the Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit.

Source: Information Ministry