Bantama Lift MTN Ashantifest Gala

The champions in a jubilant mood

Bantama, a popular Kumasi suburb, posted a 3-2 win over Amakom to win this year’s MTN Ashantifest Community Gala at the Otumfuo Park in Dichemso on Sunday.

The final saw soccer lovers treated to some outstanding football by the two sides in the five-goal thriller.

Nana Yaw’s brilliant strike handed Bantama the lead in the 27th minute.

The lead however lasted for just over ten minutes before Amakom benefitted from Badu Kyeremanteng’s own goal in his attempt to clear Baba Achie’s strike which hit the post.

Bantama returned with same intensity after the break and immediately reclaimed the lead in the 47th minute after Agogo took advantage of a defensive blunder to score from a close range.

Just when Amakom were trying to respond, Rashid Metal’s brilliant strike in the 60th minute sent the game beyond reach as Bantama led 3-1.

Amakom however did not give up as they managed to get a goal back through Kwabena Boakye in the 80th minute to give them hope of getting an equaliser and sending the game to penalties.

Bantama walked away with a giant trophy, a cash prize of GH¢20,000 and gold medals, while Amakom received silver and GH¢10,000.

The third place game which was played ahead of the finals saw defending champions Ejisu defeat new entrants Adoato 4-3 on penalties to win bronze as the game ended one all after regulation time.

Ejisu walked away with GH¢5,000 while Adoato who made a statement as debutants also had GH¢3,000 for their efforts.

Berekum Chelsea’s Emmanuel Sarpong ended the tournament as topscorer with five goals as well as the Best Player, while Bantama’s goalkeeper Kwadwo Nimako was the Best Goalkeeper.

Best Defender was Kennedy Kofi Mensah of Amakom with his teammate Nana Kwame ‘La Liga’ adjudged the Most Promising Discovery of the tournament.

Senior Manager, Brands and Communication, MTN, Germain Nartey, praised the teams for their professionalism and competitiveness displayed over the period.

“The level of competition has improved as compared to last year, and we are happy to host a bigger tournament next year,” he stated.

MTN, he said, was committed to sports development in the country, and the Ashantifest was a way of giving back to society as well as engaging loyal customers within the region.

