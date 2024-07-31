Mbappé Is Division 2 Side Majority Shareholder

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappé, is about to become the new majority owner of French second division club Stade Malherbe de Caen, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

His takeover should be announced imminently, the source said, and it will make the 25-year-old the youngest active player to own a professional European football club.

The newly minted Real Madrid player will invest around €15 million via his own Coalition Capital investment fund to acquire 80% of the club’s capital and will also pay off part of the club’s debt.

Mbappé will replace the previous majority shareholder, the American investment fund Oaktree, which bought 80% of the club’s shares back in 2020. The remaining 20% ​​of the capital is held by Pierre Antoine Capton, current president of the club’s supervisory board.

The relationship between the Mbappés and Caen goes back a long way. In 2014, when Mbappé was 13, he almost signed for them before choosing Monaco.

The source said Caen is expected to name a new president in Ziad Hammoud. Hammoud is a close friend of the France captain and is in charge of his image rights company. Other close allies of Mbappé could also come in to hold other positions at the club, the source said.