Bantama MP Allegedly Kneels Before Wontumi; Begs To Go Unopposed?

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, in a rather shocking move, is reported to have knelt down in front of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, otherwise known as Chairman Wontumi, to declare his constituency as one of those parliamentary primaries should not be held.

At a meeting held with the constituency, polling station executives and the electoral area coordinators at the Culture Centre chaired by Mr. F. F. Antoh, the National 2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP which was aimed at showcasing the achievements of the government, something of a drama ensued.

Chairman Wontumi and the Kumasi Mayor took turns to highlight the various interventional programmes of the ruling party and the government in the areas of Free SHS, roads, markets, hospitals and other equally important projects.

According to HelloFM reporters and sources at the meeting, no sooner had Wontumi ended his session than the Bantama MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye took the stage with the hope of showcasing his achievements within the three years of his reign.

Instead, and much to the consternation of the delegates, Okyem Aboagye allegedly went on his knees, begged Wontumi profusely to add Bantama to the constituencies where MPs are reported to be going unopposed.

‘’I beg you, Chairman, in the name of God, let me go unopposed like the others. Add me to the MPs who are not being contested in the upcoming primaries’’ Okyem is reportedly quoted to have said amidst tears.

Rumours were rife recently that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Wontumi, had penciled some constituencies down where there would not be parliamentary primaries though the rumours have since been shot down as false.

The Bantama MP, checks indicate, is uncomfortable with the prospects Francis Asenso Boakye, the Deputy Chief of Staff, contesting in the Bantama parliamentary primary when nominations are opened.

It is believed that his plea is to prevent the Deputy Chief of Staff contesting him in the primaries slated for the end of April, 2020.

Speaking to a cross section of delegates they wondered how the MP who contested and ousted a first time MP nearly 4 years ago, would want to seek protection especially when his performance in the constituency and parliament has been below average.

The New Patriotic Party is expected to select its parliamentary candidates for some constituencies in April 2020 for the upcoming general elections.

–Peacefmonline