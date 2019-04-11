Barca Whips Man U On Own Goal; Ronaldo Scores 125th Goal

Luke Shaw’s own goal at Old Trafford gave Spanish side, Barcelona a victory over Man United in their UEFA Champions League first leg.

Barcelona secured the win after its striker, Luis Suarez’s far post header deflected off Shaw in the 12th minute.

The goal was later confirmed by the video assistant referee after initially being given offside on Wednesday night.

The result gives the La Liga leader an advantage over Man United as far as progressing to the semifinals round is concern.

Barcelona is already seen to be in better form than Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Man United.

The Old Trafford result means that Man United must produce yet another unlikely Champions League comeback this season to keep their hopes alive.

Ajax vs Juventus

In Amsterdam, Portuguese international,

Cristiano Ronaldo secured an away goal for Juventus as the Italian giants drew the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

CR7 as Ronaldo is fondly called, netted his 125th Champions League goal few minutes before half-time.

The goal came with a diving header following Joao Cancelo’s cross.

Host Ajax equalized within a minute into the second half of the match. David Neres’ fine curling effort from 15 yards.

BY Melvin Tarlue