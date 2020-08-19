Barcelona Appoint Ronald Koeman As New Head Coach

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their new head coach in a deal that will span a period of two years.

His appointment became necessary following the humiliating 8-2 defeat of Barcelona by Bayern Munich which caused the dismissal of Quique Setien as head coach.

The appointment of Koeman comes with the assurance that Lionel Messi would remain at Barcelona.

President of Barcelona,

Josep Maria Bartomeu, announcing the appointment, says Lionel Messi will remain key “pillar of our project.”

He says it also opens door for Brazilian international, Philippe Coutinho to stay at the Camp Nou.

Koeman was a Barcelona defender for six seasons and until his appointment as coach of the Catalan club, was the head coach of the Netherlands national men’s soccer team.

The 57-year-old Dutchman is expected to be presented to the media at 5pm (UK time) on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Koeman was a key member

of Johan Cruyff’s legendary ‘Dream Team’.

He was expected to lead the Netherlands in 2021’s European Championships.

During his time as a footballer, he won four La Liga titles and scored the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final.

By Melvin Tarlue