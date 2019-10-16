Barclays Bank Sends Ghanaian SMEs To Turkey, China

The SMEs in a group photo

BARCLAYS BANK Ghana — part of the Absa Group — is facilitating business trips to China and Turkey for Ghanaian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to explore and leverage business opportunities.

The trade trips, which are under the Barclays Business Club initiative, will enable Ghanaian business owners to hold trade discussions and networking sessions with their foreign counterparts on how to collaborate to enhance their businesses.

According to the Business Banking Director at Barclays Ghana, Mrs. Grace Anim-Yeboah, apart from the exposure that the trip provides, the SME customers would also meet some key business owners from other African countries to share ideas and experiences.

Mrs. Anim-Yeboah said the bank’s Business Club members on the trip would also visit some key industrial and tourist cities in China and Turkey.

Mrs. Antoinette Kwofie, Finance Director at Barclays Ghana, in a pre-departure briefing with the customers at the Kotoka International Airport, urged them to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by Barclays through the SME Business Club to grow their businesses in a sustainable manner.

“As we prepare to change from Barclays to Absa, we will continue to demonstrate our commitment towards supporting SMEs to grow by delivering relevant tailor-made solutions and capacity building programmes that will help our SME customers to run sound and sustainable businesses,” noted Mrs. Kwofie.

The Barclays Business Club initiative enables SME clients to benefit from capacity building and business operations training programmes, as well as trade trips and business networking opportunities, amongst many others.