Barekese Water Treatment Plant Shuts Down

The Barekese Dam

Residents in parts of the Ashanti Region are expected to face water shortages following the shutdown of the Barekese Water Treatment Plant.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) confirmed in a statement that the facility was forced to cease operations on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 9 a.m. due to persistent low-voltage power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“Management wishes to inform the general public that the Barekese Water Treatment Plant has been shut down as a result of low voltage. The facility is therefore unable to operate and will resume production only when normal power supply is restored. We kindly appeal to residents for their cooperation as we work closely with ECG to resolve the matter. Updates will be provided as soon as production restarts,” the GWCL noted.

The shutdown is expected to affect water distribution across several parts of the Ashanti Region, particularly in Kumasi and surrounding municipalities, where the Barekese plant remains the major source of treated water.

The Barekese Water Treatment Plant, one of the largest in the Ashanti Region, has in the past experienced operational challenges due to power fluctuations. Industry observers say the situation highlights the need for more stable and reliable power support to sustain water production and distribution.

Meanwhile, ECG has not issued an official statement on the cause of the low-voltage supply affecting the plant.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi