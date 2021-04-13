Barreto Bares Teeth

Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has added his voice to the growing list of technical handlers calling for the protection of players by referees.

To him, the work of the referee goes beyond just whistling for infringement during matches.

Having supervised his side’s three games, winning two and drawing one, he has advised referees to protect players, particularly those with extra ordinary skills.

He stated that such players have the potential for marketing the league and are of great value to the various national teams.

He bemoaned the injury of his player, who he said he cannot provide an update on his setback.

He said after the Chelsea game, “The work of the referee is not only whistle, he has to protect the players. I have a national team player injury now and I don’t know how long, because there are some kind of foul that is not possible in Ghana, Burkina Faso, New Zealand or in Australia.”

The former Black Stars coach who replaced Maxwell Konadu added, “He has to protect the players because Ghana has skillful players and the referee has to protect skillful players.”

The Chelsea 2-0 win took Kotoko to the top with 34 points.

Kotoko will travel to Accra to face dethroned leaders Great Olympics this weekend.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum