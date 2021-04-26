Barreto Suffers First Defeat… Medeama Go Top

Mariano Barreto

Tarkwa-based Medeama SC on Saturday inflicted a 2-1 defeat on leaders Asante Kotoko in Obuasi.

It was Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto first loss since joining the Porcupine Warriors, having recorded two wins and two draws in the domestic top league.

The win takes Medeama to the top spot with 36 points, a point better than the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko, playing at their adopted Len Clay grounds, drew first blood through smallish winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, but the visitors canceled the lead, courtesy a Prince Opoku Agyemang 31st minute strike. Medeama probed more which resulted in the match winner through Richard Boadu, whose deflected shot beat goalkeeper Razak Abalora few minutes before the break.

And in a post match interview, Barreto said “… We started the game very well by scoring an early opener but l don’t know why my players started making mistakes.

“I was expecting them to control the game, but I don’t know what happened.

“I am sad we lost, but I know we will return stronger in our next game.”

The shock defeat dislodged Kotoko from the summit and will next travel to the capital, Accra, and play as guests of Legon Cities.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum