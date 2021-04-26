Watford Return To Premiership

Watford players and staff celebrate after securing promotion back to the Premier League

Watford sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt after a narrow home win over Millwall.

Ismaila Sarr’s composed 11th-minute penalty, after the Senegal winger was brought down in the box by Billy Mitchell, proved enough for the Hornets.

Mitchell drew a save from home keeper Daniel Bachmann before the break with a shot from outside the box before Mason Bennett saw his follow-up effort clip the top of the bar.

Bachmann clawed away a close-range effort from a corner as Millwall pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but Watford held on to secure an eighth successive league victory at Vicarage Road.

Watford have followed Norwich City in securing an instant return to the flight after relegation last season, and their impressive home form has been the cornerstone of their promotion bid.