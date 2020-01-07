Basement Bar Supports Orphans

Ben Agyeman (right) making the donation

Basement Bar & Lounge, the leading nightclub in Kumasi, has started the New Year on a positive note as they have donated to the Kumasi Children’s Home.

Forming part of their corporate social responsibilities, the items donated included bags of rice, assorted soft drinks, toiletries, cans of sardines and an undisclosed amount of money.

Located at the Kumasi Mall, Basement Bar & Lounge was opened to the public a year ago and the facility has now become the obvious choice for night life.

Ben Agyeman, the manager of Basement Bar & Lounge, in an interview with BEATWAVES, explained that there is more blessing in giving than receiving.

According to him, the orphans have nobody to look up to for support, especially during the festive season, so Basement Bar stepped in to bring joy to them.

Basement Bar & Lounge has recently been expanded to accommodate 600 people due to the high patronage of the facility by people who seek to have fun at night time.

“We have introduced live band on Wednesdays, comic Thursdays, programme among others, during the last year to entertain our clients,” Mr. Agyeman disclosed.

The assistant supervisor at the Kumasi Children’s Home, Georgina Aidoo, on behalf of the 94 inmates, lauded Basement Bar & Lounge for their largesse.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi