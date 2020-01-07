Amandzeba Escapes Death

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Amandzeba Nat Brew escaped unhurt after his Ford Explorer rammed into a parked Nissan Pickup and a Toyota Camry in front of the offices of Joy FM at Kokomlemle in Accra on Sunday around 5:30pm.

There was no casualty as the musician was saved by his airbag which blew up in time to prevent him from hitting his head on the steering wheel.

According to reports, the ‘Wogbe Jeke’ hitmaker was heading towards Caprice from the Kokomlemle traffic light and upon reaching Joy FM, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the Nissan Pickup. All three cars had their bonnets heavily damaged.

An obviously troubled Amanzeba quickly left the scene after the cars had been separated.

An eyewitness told BEATWAVES that he and some others heard the crash while paying a visit to a friend who lives close to Joy FM.

He stated that he and others rushed to the scene to see Amanzeba come out of the vehicle unhurt.

According to the eyewitness, the musician refused to talk him and others when they tried to find out from him the cause of the accident.

Amandzeba Nat Brew, who is one of the greatest highlife musicians in Ghana today with international recognition, has been in the music industry for the past three decades.

Having sung for several years, Amandzeba has the voice that appeals to every living soul.

His music is basically a combination of traditional gospel rhythms and other danceable gospel tunes. He sings in Fante, Twi, Ga, Hausa and many other languages.

All his songs carry very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Ghanaians.