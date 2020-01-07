INWHMI Concert Clocks 8

Chris Appau leading worship during last year’s event

Yes! What started sometime in 2012 as a small gathering of family and friends to thank God for His goodness during the previous year and also welcome the New Year with gladness has now become a grand convocation of worshippers from all over Africa and beyond.

Gospel artiste Chris Appau and his team (His Praise Inc.) are ready to usher God’s people into 2020 with thanksgiving at their eighth edition of the ‘I Never Would Have Made It’ (INWHMI) concert.

INWHMI is an annual event which attracts a large number of believers and non-believers alike. The worship experience has become an event highly anticipated by the thousands of audience.

“It has become that one event which sets the tone for the year for me,” a participant told BEATWAVES in an interview.

The event, which has Chris Appau as the headline artiste, is slated for Sunday, January 12 at the Trinity Baptist Church (TBC), which is located at the premises of Engen filling station, Madina, opposite the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The concert, which would kick off at 4:30pm, would feature a selection of Ghana’s gospel artistes such as Minister Joe Mettle, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr., Lydia Appau and many other anointed worship leaders.

Also featuring are Modenela from Togo and Minister Jessie of Joyous Celebration, South Africa.

The event is free; therefore, the organisers are urging all worshippers and music enthusiasts to come to the Trinity Baptist Church (TBC) in their numbers to be part of the incredible worship experience.

BY Evans Thompson