Bawku NPP Candidate Chases AG Over Chieftaincy Disputes

The decision by the Attorney General to withdraw an appeal aimed at reinstating an arrest warrant for an individual claiming the title of Bawku Naaba has sparked controversy as, John Krugu, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Zebilla, has suspended his campaign, seeking answers from the government.

The Bawku Naaba dispute dates back to 2007 when a rival claimant to the throne emerged, challenging the legitimacy of the recognized Bawku Naaba, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

The government’s firm stance against the rival claimant has maintained relative peace in the Kusaug traditional area for over a year.

However, the withdrawal of the appeal has heightened tensions in Bawku.

Background of the Dispute

The Bawku Naaba dispute is rooted in a long-standing chieftaincy conflict that has plagued the region for decades.

The conflict has led to periodic violence and instability, affecting the lives of thousands of people.

The government’s intervention has been crucial in maintaining peace, but the latest development has raised concerns about the Attorney General’s decision-making process.

Concerns Over Peace and Stability

Krugu expressed concerns that the Attorney General’s decision could destabilize the region and undermine efforts to maintain peace and order.

“The government has gone to court to take an arrest warrant on the head of the purported chief, and I accepted it… Now, the NPP is seeking answers,” he stated.

Political Implications

The dispute has taken a political twist, with some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members allegedly celebrating Krugu’s suspension of his campaign.

However, Krugu clarified that he has not withdrawn from the election, cautioning against attempts to take political advantage of the situation.

BY Daniel Bampoe