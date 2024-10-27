EC Sacks Printing House Over Lapses In 2024 Ballot Papers

Jean Mensa

In a recent press release, the Electoral Commission announced that Yasarko Press, one of the printing houses contracted to print ballot papers for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, will no longer be printing ballot papers for this year.

This decision comes after Yasarko Press indicated that one of their critical equipment for printing ballot papers had developed a fault.

Background

Yasarko Press has been printing ballot papers for the Electoral Commission since 1998, demonstrating their expertise and reliability in the process.

However, with the equipment fault, the Commission had to act swiftly to ensure that the printing of ballot papers would not be compromised.

New Printing Houses

The Electoral Commission has reallocated the printing of ballot papers for the Oti and Western North regions to Buck Press and Acts Commercials, respectively.

Both of these printing houses have demonstrable expertise in printing ballot papers and are expected to deliver high-quality work without compromising the calendar for printing.

Notification of Stakeholders

All political parties and independent candidates contesting in the 2024 General Election have been notified of this change.

This ensures that all stakeholders are informed and can plan accordingly.

Transparency and Fairness

The Electoral Commission has emphasized its commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

This change in printing houses is a demonstration of the Commission’s ability to adapt to unexpected situations while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe