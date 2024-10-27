Mark Okraku-Mantey Rallies Support For NPP

In a show of unity and commitment to progress, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has donated 2000 T-shirts featuring Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to support the Parliamentary campaign of Ida Adjoa Asiedu in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.

The donation, made during a health walk organized by the party in Otoase on Sunday, aims to boost the campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.

Okraku-Mantey, who previously contested for the Parliamentary seat, urged party members to put aside their differences and reunite to reclaim the traditional seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He emphasized the importance of unity in achieving victory in the upcoming elections.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu, the Parliamentary candidate, also addressed the gathering, encouraging party members to have confidence in her and vote massively for her and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She highlighted her commitment to addressing the severe furniture shortage in schools, ensuring that children have a conducive learning environment.

Empowering Education

Ida Adjoa Asiedu praised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, citing its impact on increasing access to education.

She vowed to take it to the next level, demonstrating her dedication to empowering Ayensuano Constituency’s next generation.

A Call to Action

She further appealed to constituents to support her vision and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a visionary leader committed to safeguarding Free SHS.

The health walk, attended by hundreds of constituents in the Kraboa Coaltar Zone, marked a significant milestone in the campaign.

BY Daniel Bampoe