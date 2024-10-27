Ghanaians Vote Military As Most Trusted Institution

In a surprising turn of events, the Ghana Armed Forces have emerged as one of the most trusted institutions in Ghana, according to a recent Afrobarometer report.

This development is a testament to the military’s efforts to win the hearts and minds of the Ghanaian people.

The report, which surveyed a representative sample of Ghanaians, revealed that the military is now considered one of the most trusted institutions in the country, alongside religious leaders and civil society organizations.

This is a significant shift from previous years, where the military was viewed with skepticism by some segments of the population.

One reason is the military’s increased visibility and engagement with the community. In recent years, the military has been involved in various civic projects, such as providing medical care, building infrastructure, and supporting education initiatives.

These efforts have helped to humanize the military and demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of the Ghanaian people.

Discipline

The Ghana Armed Forces has a reputation for being one of the most disciplined and professional militaries in West Africa.

This has earned them the respect and admiration of the Ghanaian people, who see them as a symbol of national pride and stability.

The trust that Ghanaians have placed in the military is also reflected in its role in maintaining national security.

The military has been instrumental in combating terrorism and piracy in the region, and its efforts have helped to ensure the safety and security of the Ghanaian people.

In contrast, other institutions such as the police, presidency, and judiciary have seen a decline in trust over the past year.

This is a concern, as these institutions are critical to the functioning of a healthy democracy.

-BY Daniel Bampoe