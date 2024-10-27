Ghanaians Prioritize Honesty In 2024 Elections

As the 2024 Ghanaian elections draw near, a recent Afrobarometer report reveals a significant shift in voter behavior.

A staggering 90% of respondents prioritize honesty in candidates, followed by character (88%) and campaign promises (59%).

This trend indicates a growing emphasis on personal integrity and ethical qualities over political pledges.

In previous elections, voters often focused on party affiliations and campaign promises.

However, the current political landscape has led to a reevaluation of priorities.

The report suggests that Ghanaians are now more concerned with the character and trustworthiness of their leaders.

This shift in voter behavior can be attributed to the growing dissatisfaction with the current state of governance.

The report highlights a decline in trust in state institutions, including the police, presidency, and judiciary, since 2012.

Conversely, non-state institutions like the Ghana Armed Forces, religious leaders, and civil society organizations have gained the public’s trust.

Corruption remains a pressing concern, with 74% of respondents perceiving an increase in corruption over the past year.

Despite this, the report shows a resilient belief in elections as the ideal means for selecting leaders.

This underscores a collective commitment to electoral integrity and a desire for change.

-BY Daniel Bampoe