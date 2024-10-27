Govt Announces Free Access To 2024/25 SHS/TVET Placement Results

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum

In a bold move to increase accessibility and transparency, the Ministry of Education has announced that access to the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) platform will now be free for checking placement results for the 2024/2025 academic year.

This decision eliminates the need for candidates to purchase pin codes, making it easier for students to check their placements.

The CSSPS platform has been instrumental in transitioning Ghanaian students from Junior High School (JHS) to Senior High School (SHS), Senior High Technical School (SHTS), or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Last year, 372,780 students were successfully placed through the CSSPS, representing 69.24% of qualified candidates.

To check placement results, candidates can follow these simple steps:

– *Step 1: Visit the Official Website*:

– *Step 2: Enter Index Number*: Input your ten-digit index number, followed by “24” to indicate the year of completion (e.g., 123456789024)

– *Step 3: Submit and View Results*: Click “Submit” and wait for the placement result to be displayed

The Ministry encourages all eligible students to take advantage of this supportive initiative to access their placement results.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for the Ministry, emphasized the importance of this move, stating that it will increase accessibility and reduce barriers for students.

This development is part of the government’s efforts to transform the education sector and improve outcomes, as the Ministry has been working tirelessly to implement key reforms, including the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030), which aims to improve the quality of education and increase access to education for all Ghanaians.