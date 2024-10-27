NPP To Meet Foreign Minister In A Grand Style At Kotoka Airport

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is set to return to Ghana tomorrow morning after her election as the Commonwealth Secretary-General, and her constituents are gearing up to give her a grand welcome.

As the newly elected Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, her arrival is a significant event, and her supporters want to make it a memorable one.

In a statement, the party has organized a special welcome for Ayorkor Botchwey, with busing arrangements made to meet her at the airport. Four different pickup points have been designated for residents of various areas in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, including Ablekuma curve, Party Office, HON OT SPOT, and Anyaa Market.

Residents of Olebu Agape and Ablekuma Fanmilk are expected to converge on Ablekuma curve, while those from Sowutuom Santa Maria Lomnava and Ante-Aku will gather at the Party Office.

Meanwhile, residents of Nii Okaiman West/East will meet at HON OT SPOT, and those from Awoshie Anyaa East and West will assemble at Anyaa Market .

The departure time for all buses is set for 7:00 am sharp, and supporters are encouraged to come dressed in their party’s paraphernalia to show their support and appreciation for Ayorkor Botchwey’s achievements.

As a four-term legislator and experienced diplomat, her election as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth is a significant milestone, not just for her, but for Ghana and the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency as a whole.

Ayorkor Botchwey’s dedication to public service and her commitment to promoting Ghana’s interests on the international stage have earned her widespread recognition and respect.

Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping Ghana’s foreign policy, and her election as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

-BY Daniel Bampoe