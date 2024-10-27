Mahama Proposes Constitutional Review Over ‘Gang Of 4 MPs’

Ghana’s political landscape is facing a deepening crisis, as former President John Dramani Mahama is sounding the alarm.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the recent expulsion of four Members of Parliament by Speaker Alban Bagbin as a symptom of a larger problem.

Mr. Mahama is calling for a review of Ghana’s constitution to prevent such conflicts in the future and ensure a more robust governance structure.

This development comes on the heels of a recent stay by the Supreme Court of Speaker Bagbin’s ruling, which led to the indefinite adjournment of Parliament on October 22.

Mr Mahama praised Bagbin’s handling of the situation but emphasized the need for a revised constitution to address the country’s evolving challenges.

“We need to reset, we need to restart, we need to look at our constitution again, we need to revise it and plug the loopholes and make it clearer so that in future we don’t have the kinds of issues that we have,” Mahama said.

BY Daniel Bampoe