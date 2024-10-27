Gang Of 4 MPs’ Case Lands In High Court

A private citizen, Benjamin Yemoh Tetteh, has filed a suit at the High Court to validate Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant.

This development comes after the Speaker’s ruling on October 17, 2024, sparked controversy.

The four MPs affected are Cynthia Morrison (Agona West), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum), Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Fomena), and Peter Kwakye Ackah (Amenfi Central).

The plaintiff argues that the MPs’ filing of nomination forms with the Electoral Commission (EC) constitutes a vacation of their seats, as stipulated in Article 97(1)(g) and (h) of the 1992 Constitution.

The Speaker’s decision was initially challenged by the Leader of the NPP caucus, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who filed a suit at the Supreme Court.

However, the Supreme Court directed Parliament to recognize and allow the four MPs to continue serving until the case is determined.

In a surprising move, Speaker Bagbin adjourned the House indefinitely on October 22, citing lack of quorum.

This development has raised questions about the Speaker’s intentions and the future of the affected MPs.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy surrounding the parliamentary seats declaration dates back to the MPs’ decision to contest the upcoming elections as independent candidates or under different party banners.

The opposition NDC has accused the ruling NPP of attempting to exploit the situation for political gain.

Reactions to the High Court Suit

The NPP has welcomed the High Court suit, seeing it as an opportunity to clarify the constitutional provisions surrounding MPs’ vacating their seats.

In contrast, the NDC has expressed concerns about the potential consequences of the suit on the country’s democratic process.

BY Daniel Bampoe