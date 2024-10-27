Bawumia To Expand Universal Healthcare Access In Next Govt

Ahead of the 7th December polls, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare delivery across the nation in his next government.

According to him, one of the key components of his vision is the expansion of the medical drone delivery service, which has already saved over 6,000 lives since its inception in 2019.

A Successful Initiative

The medical drone delivery service, launched in 2019, has made significant strides in enhancing healthcare access, particularly in remote areas.

With six existing distribution centers, the initiative has directly impacted over 17 million Ghanaians across 13 regions.

The drones operate 24/7, delivering essential medicines and blood products to 2,000 health facilities.

Plan for Expansion

To further enhance the service, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to establish two additional medical drone delivery sites at Funsi and Kintampo.

This expansion will ensure total nationwide coverage, bringing medical care closer to citizens in need.

Key Benefits

The expanded medical drone delivery service will enhance healthcare access for remote and hard-to-reach communities, reduce healthcare delivery times, ensure timely medical interventions, increase the range of medical supplies and equipment delivered, and strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system, aligning with global standards.

Commitment To Healthcare

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that every life in Ghana is precious and deserves access to quality healthcare.

His vision for universal healthcare access is built on inclusive development, ensuring medical services are extended to all Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliation.

Election Countdown

With 40 days left until the presidential election, Ghanaians will decide the fate of this critical initiative.

Dr Bawumia’s commitment to expanding the medical drone delivery service is a testament to his dedication to improving healthcare outcomes for all citizens.

BY Daniel Bampoe