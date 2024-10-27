Mfantsipim School Kicks Out NSMQ Reigning Champions PRESEC In Semi-Finals

In a thrilling contest, Mfantsipim School edged out seven-time winners and reigning champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon in the semi-finals of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The nail-biting tiebreaker saw Mfantsipim emerge victorious with 56 points, sending PRESEC home with 53 points.

A Historic Upset

The highly anticipated match lived up to its billing, with both giants showcasing remarkable skills and intellect. Mfantsipim’s slim lead throughout the competition was constantly threatened by PRESEC’s relentless pursuit.

The final round’s head-to-head match ended in a tie, forcing a tiebreaker that Mfantsipim won, securing their spot in the grand finale.

Keta SHTS Joins Mfantsipim in Grand Finale

In the other semi-final, Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS) knocked out Koforidua SHTS and Tamale SHS, booking their place in the grand finale.

Keta SHTS put up a spirited performance, beating Koforidua SHTS with 38 points.

Road to the Finals

Mfantsipim School’s journey to the finals marks their first appearance since winning the title in 2014.

They face a formidable opponent in Keta SHTS, who seek to claim their maiden NSMQ crown.

NSMQ Semi-Finals Results

– Mfantsipim School: 56 points

– Presbyterian Boys’ Sec. Sch: 53 points

– Osei Tutu SHS: 27 points

– Keta SHTS: 38 points

– Koforidua SHTS: 27 points

– Tamale SHS: 24 points

-BY Daniel Bampoe

Finale

The grand finale promises to be an electrifying encounter between Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS.