Hearts Of Oak’s Winning Streak Crushed

Hearts of Oak’s six-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end on Sunday, October 27, 2024, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bibiani GoldStars at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Samuel Attah Kumi’s decisive goal in the 69th minute sealed the win for GoldStars, extending their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table to three points.

Hearts of Oak’s loss has put pressure on coach Aboubakar Ouattara, as fans express frustration over the team’s performance.

The Accra-based team had previously rebounded from two early losses with a six-game unbeaten run, including four draws.

Kotoko Draw

Asante Kotoko’s hopes of catching up with GoldStars were dealt with a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Basake Holy Stars.

Albert Amoah scored for Kotoko in the 36th minute, but the home side equalized, leaving Kotoko reliant on their upcoming match against Legon Cities on Wednesday to potentially catch up.

GPL Standings

GoldStars maintain their top spot with 18 points, followed closely by Asante Kotoko with 15 points.

Medeama and Nations FC trail behind with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 9th with 9 points.

BY Daniel Bampoe