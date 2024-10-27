NPP Candidates Suspend Campaigns In Bawku Area Over Chieftaincy Dispute

The longstanding chieftaincy dispute in Bawku, has taken a dire turn, prompting two New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates to halt their campaign activities.

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu and Paul Alale Abogiri, representing Zebilla and Bawku Central respectively, have suspended their campaigns due to escalating tensions in the region.

Background of the Conflict

The Bawku chieftaincy conflict dates back to the 20th century, with the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups vying for control.

The dispute intensified in 2023 when Alhaji Seidu Abagre was enskinned by the Nayiri, King of the Mamprugu Kingdom, as a rival Bawku Naba.

The government swiftly condemned this act, labeling it illegitimate and a threat to national security.

Recent Developments

Abagre’s return to Bawku on Thursday, amid heavy security, has reignited tensions.

A High Court in Bolgatanga had issued an arrest warrant for Abagre, which was resisted at the palace of the Nayiri.

John Krugu has called for firm government intervention, while Abogiri stressed the need for government action to maintain peace.

The NPP had gained significant support in the Kusaug zone, with over 80,000 votes in the 2020 elections.

However, recent events have jeopardized this progress.

Below is the full statement:

In a statement, Krugu expressed that recent developments in the Kusaug Traditional Area (KTA) have raised fears of reigniting the Bawku crisis, following a series of legal and political twists that threaten stability in the region.

“In February last year, the Nayiri purportedly enskinned Alhaji Seidu Abagre as a rival Bawku Naba. This act, swiftly condemned by the government as illegitimate and a threat to national security, aggravated the volatile situation in Bawku and its environs. The government’s immediate and unequivocal response was a testament to its commitment to maintaining peace in the region, providing a sense of security to the people.”

“In a statement condemning the purported enskinment issued on February 15, 2023, the government reiterated that the current Bawku Naba, Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, was the duly recognized Chief of Bawku. This recognition, gazetted by both the Upper East Regional House and the National House of Chiefs, serves as a pillar of stability in the region, keeping the public well-informed,” portions of the statement read.

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu further stated that a High Court in Bolgatanga issued an arrest warrant for Alhaji Seidu Abagre, who remained in Nalerigu “after his purported enskinment, ostensibly to seek cover under the Nayiri to avoid being arrested. Attempts to enforce the court warrant were resisted at the palace of the Nayiri.”

The area enjoyed relative peace until Abagre’s return to Bawku. Krugu called for firm government intervention to address the issues.

Separately, Paul Alale Abogiri, PC for Bawku Central, stated that the situation urgently requires government action to protect the relative peace that has been maintained in the area over the past few months.

However, Abogiri’s decision to suspend his campaign activities has not been well-received by the party. In a statement, NPP Chairman Abdulai Issaka noted that the PC’s actions were taken without consulting the party, describing them as “malicious.”

“The suspension of the campaign by the NPP PC for Bawku Central, citing recent developments, has been done without any consultation, and it is not the tradition of our party for the PC to take such arbitrary actions without recourse to the party executives. This is malicious and aims at putting our campaign in disarray. The action of Paul Alale Abogiri is a clear sign of disloyalty to our party and presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The PC should be able to distinguish between his tribal interest and the collective interest of our party,” portions of the constituency chairman’s statement read.

Issaka, the party chairman, also called on the government to maintain neutrality in the ongoing conflict.

“I call on the government to, from henceforth, adhere to their role of ensuring equity in the treatment of both factions in the chieftaincy debacle. They should quell any agitators and enforce the law fully so that those who take the law into their own hands face consequences.

“Our president clearly stated in the past that he is not a royal of Bawku and that any aggrieved party to the Bawku chieftaincy dispute should seek redress through the appropriate channels. So why the continued meddling and maneuvering? The unfortunate issuance of an arrest warrant for Naa Alhaji Seidu Abagre has been settled by a competent court.

“The government should stay away and stop being influenced by any violence-threatening individuals. Let those who are aggrieved go to court.”

Meanwhile, the deputy Upper East regional communications director for the NPP, Andrew Atariwini, has issued a statement discussing the political implications of the government’s inaction.

“Our political research indicated the NPP was poised to share the zone with our NDC counterparts. However, recent events have jeopardised this progress, effectively setting us back to square one—a setback that could still be avoided if the government acts promptly and decisively.

The decision to aid the return of this imposter, who brazenly presents himself as a chief, has dealt a serious blow to our party’s momentum and undermined the integrity of Bawku’s legitimate authorities. As a government in power, we must act decisively on this issue while the situation is fresh.

The Kusaug zone, comprising Zebilla, Binduri, Bawku Central, Garu, Tempani, and Pusiga, contributed over 80,000 votes for the NPP in the 2020 elections, the highest among the three main zones (Western and Central included).

“Prior to this regrettable and unjustifiable disturbance, we were poised to increase those numbers significantly. The government must avoid the appearance of speaking with a forked tongue. I add my voice to those calling for a firm, fair, and immediate response to sustain the peace we have achieved in Bawku and to end the needless loss of lives. This is a call for action in the interest of peace, and I submit this appeal with utmost conviction,” he wrote on his official Facebook platform.

BY Daniel Bampoe